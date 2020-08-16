Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi Police unveils ‘air ambulance capsule’ for infectious diseases

Abu Dhabi Police have launched medical transportation system with an air ambulance via a capsule that can incubate patients being transported with infectious diseases as part of precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency.

The recently launched service is expected to be the first of its kind in the region and the country and is a part of the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colonel Pilot Obaid Mohammad Al Shemeli, Deputy Director of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department, Central Operations Sector, said during the inauguration of the system said Abu Dhabi Police’s interest was focused on keeping pace with developments and upgrading the development process.

“The capsule is considered an integrated isolation system for transporting patients suffering from infectious diseases from one medical institution to another via air ambulance while ensuring that the infection is not transmitted to others or the crew,” explained Major Doctor Ali Saif Al Dhahouri, a specialist in aviation medicine with the Abu Dhabi Police.

He added that the service can be used in the future for all types of infectious diseases.

