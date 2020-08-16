Coronavirus: Dubai ruler visits COVID-19 command and control center

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum paid a recent visit to the emirate’s COVID-19 Command and Control Center located at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, according to a WAM report.

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE has succeeded in countering the COVID-19 outbreak and set a commendable example for the world in managing the pandemic.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The country’s scientific approach in combating the virus and the meticulous planning and collaborative spirit shown by frontline organizations helped turn the crisis into an opportunity,” he was quoted as saying.

"The heroic efforts of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis are a source of pride and inspiration for all of us. We thank them for their commitment and professionalism and urge them to continue working with the same spirit of dedication until we completely overcome these challenges,” he added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday that a “strategic commercial agreement” was reached between Emirati and Israeli companies to cooperate on research and development related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile in the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi Police have launched medical transportation system with an air ambulance via a capsule that can incubate patients being transported with infectious diseases as part of precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE, Israeli companies sign R&D agreement to fight COVID-19

Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi Police unveils ‘air ambulance capsule’ for infectious diseases

Saudi Arabia: Distance learning for first 7 weeks of new academic year amid COVID-19

Last Update: Sunday, 16 August 2020 KSA 03:22 - GMT 00:22