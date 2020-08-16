Coronavirus: No COVID-19 Abu Dhabi border test available until September 3

There are no appointments available for a rapid COVID-19 laser test at the Abu Dhabi border until September 3, according to the Quantlase Lab website checked by Al Arabiya English on Sunday.

Visitors and residents arriving from Dubai, or any of the other five emirates, are required to present a negative coronavirus test before being granted entry into the emirate of Abu Dhabi.



When authorities first shut the land border in June, people had to conduct a PCR test and wait for results before driving up into the capital. In mid-July, a rapid laser testing center was set up at the border where individuals can take advantage of the test that produces results within five minutes.



Due to high demand, authorities in mid-July required bookings for the border laser test.



By Monday, August 3, the earliest available appointment was August 23. As of Sunday, August 16, the earliest available slot is now 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9.



In effort to ease the demand for the border laser test, four additional facilities were set up in other emirates: two in Dubai, one in Fujairah and one in Ras al-Khaimah. Appointments can be booked through the SEHA app, according to the Abu Dhabi Health Services website.



The capital first banned entry and exit on June 2 as part of its measures to contain the virus. Individuals are now allowed to leave the emirate but must present a negative coronavirus test result in order to be granted entry.

