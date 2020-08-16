CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate hits 90 pct

The crew of a competing boat in the annual long-distance 60ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race, work on the sail across from Burj Al Arab. (File photo: AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Sunday 16 August 2020
Text size A A A

The United Arab Emirates confirms 210 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the country’s recovery rate nears 89 percent, according to the latest numbers reported by the health ministry.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The death toll increased to 364 after three patients died due to COVID-19 complications, the health ministry announced.

In line with the efforts of health authorities to expand the testing capacity, an additional 65,186 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the UAE to 64,312.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries is now 57,694 after 123 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.

Read more:

Pets ‘more likely’ to catch COVID-19 from humans than infect people

FDA approves Yale’s COVID-19 saliva test for emergency use

Dubai ruler visits COVID-19 command and control center

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 16 August 2020 KSA 13:18 - GMT 10:18

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top