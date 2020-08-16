Coronavirus: UAE reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate hits 90 pct

The United Arab Emirates confirms 210 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the country’s recovery rate nears 89 percent, according to the latest numbers reported by the health ministry.
The death toll increased to 364 after three patients died due to COVID-19 complications, the health ministry announced.
In line with the efforts of health authorities to expand the testing capacity, an additional 65,186 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the UAE to 64,312.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries is now 57,694 after 123 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.
