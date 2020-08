India's death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Monday, as infection numbers surged and total cases were nearly at 2.65 million.



The country reported a daily jump of 57,981 infections, taking the total to nearly 2.65 million, third only behind the United States and Brazil. The death toll jumped by 941, with the total now 50,921.

Read more:

UAE extends grace period for residency violators, waives all fines

Death toll in the US surpass 170,000 ahead of fall flu season

Seven killed, more than 20 injured in attack on hotel in Somalia’s capital

Last Update: Monday, 17 August 2020 KSA 07:26 - GMT 04:26