Coronavirus: Oman opens tourist restaurants and swimming pools in hotels

A file photo shows Omani women enjoy the sea view from a hotel lobby in the newly developed property, Al Mouj Muscat, in Muscat, Oman. (Reuters)
Reuters Monday 17 August 2020
Oman will allow as of Tuesday the reopening of tourist and international restaurants, as well as gyms and swimming pools located in hotels, under certain regulations and requirements, as the country seeks to ease coronavirus measures.

Oman's ministry of tourism said on Monday that the supreme committee for dealing with COVID-19 approved the reopening.

The supreme committee had also announced the ending of the ban on night movement as of Saturday.

Oman has recorded 83,226 coronavirus cases, including 588 deaths and 77,812 recoveries.

According to a Reuters tally, more than 21.74 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 774,785 have died.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Last Update: Monday, 17 August 2020 KSA 22:22 - GMT 19:22

