Coronavirus: UAE extends grace period for residency violators, waives all fines

The United Arab Emirates has extended the grace period for residency violators for another three months, including fine exemptions, announced the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) late on Sunday, in the latest measures related to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The grace period extension runs from August 18 to November 17 and includes all violators with visas expired before March 1,” said Major General Saeed Rakan al- Rashidi, Director General of Foreigners Affairs and Ports at ICA, according to a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency WAM.

Al-Rashidi pointed out that this “generous initiative” will cover all violators of the entry and residency law, taking into consideration the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

He said that all violators will not be banned from entering the UAE provided they leave the country.

Visa holders wishing to leave the UAE from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah airports must arrive 6 hours before the flight, while those leaving through Dubai airports, they must visit the Civil Aviation Security Police deportation center near Terminal 2, 48 hours before the flight departure, according to WAM.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On June 8, the UAE had announced that residency law violators would be permitted to leave the country with all related fines waived.

Earlier on Sunday, the UAE confirmed 210 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the country’s recovery rate nears 89 percent, according to the latest numbers reported by the health ministry.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Most UAE parents confident in sending kids to school, survey finds

Coronavirus: No COVID-19 Abu Dhabi border test available until September 3

Last Update: Monday, 17 August 2020 KSA 01:00 - GMT 22:00