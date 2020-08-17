New Zealand PM Ardern postpones election by four weeks amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday delayed New Zealand's looming election by four weeks to October 17 after a renewed coronavirus outbreak hampered campaigning

“This decision gives all parties time over the next nine weeks to campaign and the Electoral Commission enough time to ensure an election can go ahead,” she said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:



Coronavirus: New Zealand extends COVID-19 in Auckland

Coronavirus: New Zealand delays poll process as lockdown curbs back in place

After coronavirus, New Zealand PM Ardern kicks off election campaign



New Zealand, whose original election date had been set for September 19, is battling a return of COVID-19 which last week forced the country’s largest city Auckland into lockdown and ended 102 days without community transmission.

Global tally now 25 .58 million infections

More than 21.58 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and

766,383​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.



Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries andterritories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Last Update: Monday, 17 August 2020 KSA 01:51 - GMT 22:51