Coronavirus: Time to end ‘vaccine nationalism,’ says WHO chief

Countries putting their own interests ahead of others in trying to ensure supplies of a possible coronavirus vaccine are making the pandemic worse, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.
“(Acting) strategically and globally is actually in each country’s national interest - no one is safe until everyone is safe,” he told a virtual briefing calling for an end to “vaccine nationalism.”
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
He said he had sent a letter to all WHO members asking them to join the multilateral COVAX vaccine effort.
More than 21.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 772,647 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Read more:
‘No evidence’ of coronavirus latching onto food packaging, WHO says
Beirut explosion: More than half of capital’s hospitals ‘non-functional,’ WHO says
WHO lacks info to evaluate Russian COVID-19 vaccine, says Pan American health oficial
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 13:57 - GMT 10:57