Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 643 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours

Kuwait reported on Tuesday 643 new coronavirus cases and three virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced.
The statement of the ministry of health puts the total number of confirmed infections in the country at 77,470, and the total number of fatalities due to the virus at 505, read a statement carried by the state news agency KUNA.
The total number of recoveries reached 69,243 with 610 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health said 5,306 swab tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with the whole count of such examinations amounting to 568,440.
In a related development, Kuwait entered the fourth stage of going back to the normal life earlier this Tuesday, after more than five months of closure for certain sectors of commercial activities, a group of business owners resumed re-practicing their jobs back again as some of fifth stage activities were allowed in the current fourth phase, said KUNA.
The partial curfew starting from 9:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. is still on.
Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 17:27 - GMT 14:27