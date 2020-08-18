Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,409 new cases, 34 COVID-19 related deaths

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded 1,409 new coronavirus cases and 34 virus-related deaths as the total number of recoveries reached 272, 911, the health ministry announced.
Of the new cases, 81 were detected in the city of Hail, 64 in the capital Riyadh, 62 in Hafouf, 60 in Jazan, 55 in Mecca, 52 in Medina and 51 in Buraidah, according to the health ministry.
The health ministry confirmed the recovery of 4,526 people as of August 18.
In another development, Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that it will continue distance learning measures for students during the first seven weeks of the new academic year and will review a return to schools later on, according to a statement from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education.
Saudi Arabia suspended all schools, universities and educational institutions in the Kingdom since March 9 as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak and instituted distance learning via online tools as an alternative.
Al Arabiya English’s Ismaeel Naar contributed to this report.
Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 16:19 - GMT 13:19