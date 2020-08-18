Coronavirus: UAE warns of ‘alarming’ increase in COVID-19 cases, 365 cases reported

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 365 new coronavirus cases, and two new fatalities, over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases to 64,906, the official WAM news agency reported.

The country’s death toll stood at 366 on Tuesday as the number of recoveries increased to 57,909 after 115 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.

Dr. Omar al-Hammadi, spokesperson for the UAE government, confirmed that the number of new daily checks has reached 59,759.

The number of patients currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 is 6,631.

“An alarming increase in the number of daily infections among citizens and residents, by 136 cases due to gatherings without restriction of preventive measures,” al-Hammadi said.

Al-Hammadi also warned citizens and residents against products that are being promoted as being able to combat COVID-19 by using chlorine dioxide.

“The claim that chlorine dioxide kills the virus by entering an area around the body is false and has no scientific basis. The risk of these products lies not only in potential side effects, but in neglecting and relying on preventive measures,” he added. “Increased use of chlorine dioxide gas may cause lung, kidney and heart problems.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 18:54 - GMT 15:54