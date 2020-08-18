Coronavirus: UK rates of depression double since COVID-19 lockdown

Rates of depression appear to have almost doubled in Britain since the country was put into lockdown in late March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the country’s official statistics agency.
The Office for National Statistics said 19.2 percent of adults were likely to be experiencing some sort of depression in June, up from 9.7 percent between July 2019 and March.
The agency, which assessed the same 3,527 of adults before and during the pandemic, said feeling stressed or anxious was the most common way adults were experiencing some form of depression.
During the height of the lockdown, which has been eased over the past couple of months, people were isolated from friends and family. Many also fretted about their jobs and future financial well-being as the economy nosedived in the face of the restrictions on everyday life.
Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020 KSA 14:46 - GMT 11:46