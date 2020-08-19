Coronavirus: Baby, four months old, dies from COVID-19

A 4-month-old baby girl has become the first child under 10 to die in Portugal of COVID-19.
The General Director for Health, Graça Freitas, says the infant was born with a congenital heart defect that worsened after she became infected with the coronavirus from a family member.
Freitas told a news conference the cause of death was septic shock. But the death was officially attributed to COVID-19 by Portuguese experts trained by the World Health Organization.
It was one of two officially recorded coronavirus deaths in Portugal in the previous 24 hours, the other an 80-year-old man. The total confirmed deaths stands at more than 1,700.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 781,194 people worldwide since it emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
At least 22,187,780 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 13,874,900 are now considered recovered.
Last Update: Wednesday, 19 August 2020 KSA 19:48 - GMT 16:48