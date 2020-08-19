Coronavirus: UAE reports 72,000 tests, 435 COVID-19 cases, one death

The UAE’s Ministry of Health announced Wednesday that it had conducted 72,026 tests for the coronavirus as authorities continue to aggressively test for the virus in a move to contain the deadly pandemic.
The ministry added that it had also detected an additional 435 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 65,341. One death was also recorded, leaving the current death toll at 116.
The news follows an announcement Tuesday by officials that the recent rise in infection rates is “alarming.”
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
“An alarming increase in the number of daily infections among citizens and residents, by 136 cases due to gatherings without restriction of preventive measures,” Dr. Omar al-Hammadi, spokesperson for the UAE government said during an announcement of infection numbers on Tuesday.
Al-Hammadi also took the opportunity to warn residents and citizens of the UAE against fake products being promoted as able to combat COVID-19 by using chlorine dioxide.
“The claim that chlorine dioxide kills the virus by entering an area around the body is false and has no scientific basis. The risk of these products lies not only in potential side effects, but in neglecting and relying on preventive measures,” he said. “Increased use of chlorine dioxide gas may cause lung, kidney and heart problems.”
Read more:
UAE connects first unit of Barakah nuclear plant to national grid
Coronavirus: UAE warns against chlorine dioxide products claiming to fight COVID-19
Coronavirus: UAE warns of ‘alarming’ increase in COVID-19 cases, 365 cases reported
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 19 August 2020 KSA 13:32 - GMT 10:32