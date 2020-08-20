Coronavirus: Bahrain lifts mandatory 10-day COVID-19 quarantine for all arrivals

Bahrain announced Thursday that it would be lifting the 10-day quarantine requirement for all incoming passengers, Bahrain News Agency (BHA) reported.

All passengers will still be required to undergo a coronavirus test, however. Travelers will need to pay for two COVID-19 tests on arrival – one to be conducted immediately and another after staying in Bahrain for 10 days. The total cost to the passenger will be 60 Bahraini dinars ($160).

Assuming the initial test comes back negative for the coronavirus, the 10-day quarantine period is no longer in effect, BHA said.

Passengers will need to sign a declaration that they will follow the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health regulations to self-isolate until a negative test result comes back, however.

Bahrain, like most countries in the world, initiated stringent lockdown procedures in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Many countries are now slowly lifting these rules while looking to prevent a second wave of the virus from spreading.

Last week, Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare announced that it would extend the Phase III trials of its coronavirus vaccine to Bahrain volunteers.

The trials are the world’s first Phase III trials of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, a term referring to the use of virus particles that can no longer produce more disease in a vaccine. Phase III trials expand research previously conducted on a new medicine and give the drug to a larger group of people than earlier clinical phases with the aim of testing for safety.

The expansion to Bahrain is the third center for the testing of the vaccine, as trials are still ongoing in the UAE at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi and Al Qarain Health Center in Sharjah.

