Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates announces five special repatriation flights to India

Dubai’s Emirates airline announced Thursday that it would be operating five special repatriation flights to India between August 20-31.

The flights will travel from Dubai to Bengaluru (August 21, 23, 25, 28, 30), Kochi (August 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31), Delhi (daily until August 31), Mumbai (daily until August 31), and Thiruvananthapuram (August 26).

The airline also said that flights would operate from Kochi to Dubai (August 21, 23, 25, 28, 30 and September 1) and from Thiruvananthapuram (August 27).

All flights will be via an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER and can be booked via the airline or a travel agent.

Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to travel on the flights to India, Emirates said, while UAE nationals and residents with prior GDFRA approval for residents in Dubai, and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE, would be allowed to fly from India to Dubai – assuming their final destination in the UAE.

The news follows an announcement earlier on Thursday by Emirates’ chief operating officer that the airline expects to resume flights to all “network destinations” by the summer of 2021.

“I think we can easily say by summer 2021, we’ll be serving 100 percent of our network destinations,” Adel al-Redha told CNBC.

Redha said the airline will serve 143 destinations by summer next year, down from 157 before the crisis.

“Obviously the... frequency of flights per day will depend on the demand and some of the restrictions that will need to unwind from some airports and some countries.”

According to the Emirates website, the airline currently serves 70 destinations.

With AFP.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 August 2020 KSA 12:05 - GMT 09:05