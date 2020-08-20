Coronavirus: UAE reports 461 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to rise

The UAE’s Ministry of Health announced Wednesday a further 461 cases of coronavirus in the country, a small jump in the rate of infection in a week that has seen numbers begin to rise, and bringing the country’s total to 65,802 cases.

The ministry added that a further 131 cases had recovered, bringing total recoveries to 58,153. Two additional deaths were also recorded, leaving the total death toll to 369.

Authorities continue to aggressively test for the virus as part of a strategy to contain its spread. An additional 72,283 COVID-19 cases were conducted over the prior 24 hours, the ministry said, bringing the total number of cases conducted in the country thus far to 6,265,918.

Cases of coronavirus have begun to rise in the UAE over the past week, with officials noting the trend as “alarming” on Tuesday.

“An alarming increase in the number of daily infections among citizens and residents,” Dr. Omar al-Hammadi, spokesperson for the UAE government said at the time.

Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare is currently trialing the world’s first Phase III trials of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, a term referring to the use of virus particles that can no longer produce more disease in a vaccine. Phase III trials expand research previously conducted on a new medicine and give the drug to a larger group of people than earlier clinical phases with the aim of testing for safety.

On Wednesday, it was announced that G42 would begin would with Israeli company NanoScent to develop and manufacture a product they say will be capable of detecting suspected cases of COVID-19 from a sample of exhaled nasal air.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday in a signing ceremony held via video conference between the UAE and Israel.

The agreement came after the United Arab Emirates and Israel reached a historic peace deal last week that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker.

Read more:

UAE’s G42 to work with Israeli NanoScent to develop COVID-19 detector from scent

UAE-Israel accord: Saudi Arabia committed to Arab Peace Plan, says foreign minister

Last Update: Thursday, 20 August 2020 KSA 14:33 - GMT 11:33