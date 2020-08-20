CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UK removes Portugal from 14-day quarantine list, adds Austria, Croatia

UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London. (Reuters)
Reuters, London Thursday 20 August 2020
Britain removed Portugal from its quarantine list on Thursday, but said rising infections elsewhere meant arrivals from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.

“Data shows we need to remove Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN,” transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

“If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.”

On Portugal, he said: “Data also shows we can now add Portugal to those countries INCLUDED in Travel Corridors.”

Last Update: Thursday, 20 August 2020 KSA 19:45 - GMT 16:45

