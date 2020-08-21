Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,213 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in nearly 4 months

Saudi Arabia confirmed 1,213 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry, marking the Kingdom’s lowest daily increase in nearly four months.
The cities of Hail and Mecca had the highest number of new cases with 77 recorded since Thursday in each city. Medina had 73 cases while Jazan confirmed 60, according to the health ministry.
The Kingdom’s total number of cases has increased to 305,186 as of August 21 while the recoveries reached 277,067 after 1,591 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.
The death toll increased to 3,580 after 32 people died due to COVID-19 complications.
