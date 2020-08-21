Tunisia imposes curfew in two southern towns to counter renewed coronavirus outbreak

Tunisia imposed a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew from Friday in two southern towns to help contain a renewed coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency TAP said.
The North African nation is seeking to counter a second spread of COVID-19 evident since it reopened its borders on June 27 as part of steps to ease a lockdown and revive the economy, particularly the vital tourist industry.
Since then, however, Tunisia has recorded a major resurgence of infections, exceeding 100 per day over the last two weeks.
Last Update: Friday, 21 August 2020 KSA 19:53 - GMT 16:53