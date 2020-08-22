Coronavirus: Kuwait reports 688 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

Kuwait reported on Saturday 688 new coronavirus cases and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 513, the Ministry of Health announced.
The statement of the ministry of health puts the total number of confirmed infections in the country at 79,957, read a statement carried by the state news agency KUNA.
The total number of recoveries reached 71,770 with 506 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
According to KUNA, the new cases include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, ministry spokesman Abdullah al-Sanad said.
Some 4,006 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 585,124 so far, added the spokesman.
He reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging nationals and expatriates alike that following social distancing rules is the only way to keep the virus at bay.
