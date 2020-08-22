Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 1,184 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 4 months

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,184 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, marking its lowest daily increase in four months, according to the latest health ministry update.
The city of Mecca saw the highest increase with 91 new cases, followed by Samtah which recorded 73 COVID-19 infections. The capital Riyadh had 53 new coronavirus cases confirmed.
The death toll increased to 3,619 after 39 fatalities were recorded since yesterday, according to the health ministry update.
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 278,441 after 1,374 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.
