Coronavirus: Most UAE COVID-19 infections detected in 20-40 age group, says official

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 424 new coronavirus cases and two COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, after conducting an additional 70,079 tests, while the most affected age group in the country is those between 20 and 40 years old, the health ministry said.

In a statement carried by the state’s news agency WAM, the ministry said it has registered 112 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recovered individuals in the country to 58,408.

The total number of cases in the UAE has reached 66,617, while the death toll reached 372 fatalities.

“Adhering to COVID19 precautionary measures is a national responsibility,” said Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE health sector.

She attributed the increase in the number of cases during the past two days to some people’s disregard for important preventive measures such as wearing facemasks, social distancing and engaging in social activities such as family gatherings and handshaking, WAM reported.

“It has been noticed that the 20 to 40 age group is the most affected due to the wrong perception that their youth will protect them [from] being infected,” she added.

On Friday, a government official said that the UAE could reintroduce a de-facto overnight curfew in some areas of the country if there are a high number of COVID-19 infections there.

