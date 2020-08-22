Coronavirus: UAE denies COVID-19 death of five family members

The United Arab Emirates denied on Saturday the death of five members of one family due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The matter has now been referred to the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution to take the necessary legal measures in coordination with the authorities concerned.#CommitToWin#نلتزم_لننتصر pic.twitter.com/mWadrjmmVi — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 22, 2020

Authorities at NCEMA denied the validity of such a report which was widely shared on social media, according to a report carried by the state’s news agency WAM.

The statement added that “the matter has now been referred to the Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution to take the necessary legal measures in coordination with the authorities concerned.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier on Saturday, the UAE confirmed 424 new coronavirus cases and two COVID-19 related deaths, after conducting an additional 70,079 tests, while the most affected age group in the country is those between 20 and 40 years old, the health ministry said.

Read more:

Worldwide coronavirus death toll surpasses 800,000: AFP COVID-19 tally

Hopes end to coronavirus pandemic in ‘less than two years,’ says WHO

On Friday, a government official said that the UAE could reintroduce a de-facto overnight curfew in some areas of the country if there are a high number of COVID-19 infections there.

Last Update: Saturday, 22 August 2020 KSA 17:44 - GMT 14:44