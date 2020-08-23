CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Qatar reports 243 new cases of COVID-19, 68 currently in intensive care

A general view taken on December 20, 2019 shows boats moored in front of the skyline of the Qatari capital, Doha. (File photo: AFP)
Matthew Amlôt, Al Arabiya English Sunday 23 August 2020
Qatar reported 243 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, while there were also three additional admissions to intensive care units (ICU), bringing the total number of people in the ICU to 68, the Ministry of Public Health said.

A further 34 people were admitted to hospital for acute care in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of patients under acute hospital care to 443.

The new cases brings Qatar’s total number of infections up to 117, 251, according to Johns Hopkins data.

There were also an additional 277 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Qatar News Agency reported.

Earlier this month, Qatar implemented new quarantine policies for travelers entering the country while authorities continue to lift coronavirus restrictions.

Last Update: Sunday, 23 August 2020 KSA 16:20 - GMT 13:20

