Coronavirus: Qatar reports 243 new cases of COVID-19, 68 currently in intensive care

Qatar reported 243 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, while there were also three additional admissions to intensive care units (ICU), bringing the total number of people in the ICU to 68, the Ministry of Public Health said.
SHOW MORE
The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) reported 243 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and 277 recoveries from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who recovered from the disease to 113,808 cases. #QNA pic.twitter.com/qjHPxUVoQe— Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) August 23, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 23 August 2020 KSA 16:20 - GMT 13:20