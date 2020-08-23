Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia public sector employees to go back to work on August 30

All Saudi Arabian public sector employees will return to work as of August 30, Saudi news agency SPA reported Saturday.

The decision came following a review of reports on the health indicators and data of Saudi Arabia’s cities and regions, according to an official source at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, SPA said.

The source added that government agencies and authorities would be able to assign a certain number of their employees to work remotely, given that five conditions are met.

These conditions are:

One: The percentage of remote workers does not exceed 25 percent of the agencies total headcount.

Two: The agency should enable those working remotely to be able to do so.

Three: Those agencies that are at the highest risk of coronavirus infection will continue working remotely.

Four: Employee attendance will continue with flexible hours.

Five: The use of fingerprint requirements will be suspended.

The Kingdom first began suspending the attendance of employees at workplaces in March as part of various efforts authorities have put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia, along with most countries in the world, entered a strict lockdown in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, but many governments have since began to slowly rollback lockdown rules.

On Saturday, the Kingdom reported an additional 1,184 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily increase in four months.

