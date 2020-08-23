CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports new 4-month low in COVID-19 daily cases

Muslim pilgrims wearing protective face masks pray at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 29, 2020. (SPA via Reuters)
Lauren Holtmeier, Al Arabiya English Sunday 23 August 2020
Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 1,109 new coronavirus cases, a further decrease from yesterday, marking a new four-month low in daily recorded cases.

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia reported its four-month low of new daily cases, with 1,184 new cases, but today's case count is lower yet.

New cases outpaced by recoveries, of which 1,702 were recorded, the Kingdom's Ministry of Health reported. Thirty new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.

The country has reported 307,479 cases to date, 280,143 recoveries and 3,649 deaths, according to government figures.

Officials yesterday announced that all public sector employees will return to work August 30.

