Coronavirus: UAE reports three COVID-19 deaths, 390 new infections

The UAE reported on Sunday three new coronavirus-related deaths and 390 new infections, bringing the death toll to 375 and the total registered cases to 67,007.
The Gulf country also reported 80 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 58,488.
Subtracting the deaths and recoveries from the total number of registered cases, it is concluded that there are currently 8,144 active cases in the country.
Last Update: Sunday, 23 August 2020 KSA 14:12 - GMT 11:12