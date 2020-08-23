Coronavirus: UK PM Johnson says failure to reopen schools not an option

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that “failure to reopen schools is not an option,” the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.
Earlier this month, Johnson said reopening schools in September was a social, economic, and moral imperative, insisting schools would be able to operate safely despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The Sunday Times reported this month that Johnson had ordered a public relations campaign to ensure schools open on time.
Read more:
India coronavirus cases top 3 million, leading the world in new infections
Coronavirus: UAE denies COVID-19 death of five family members
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 1,184 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 4 months
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 23 August 2020 KSA 09:12 - GMT 06:12