CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UK PM Johnson says failure to reopen schools not an option

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters Sunday 23 August 2020
Text size A A A

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that “failure to reopen schools is not an option,” the Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported.

Earlier this month, Johnson said reopening schools in September was a social, economic, and moral imperative, insisting schools would be able to operate safely despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The Sunday Times reported this month that Johnson had ordered a public relations campaign to ensure schools open on time.

Read more:

India coronavirus cases top 3 million, leading the world in new infections

Coronavirus: UAE denies COVID-19 death of five family members

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 1,184 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 4 months

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 23 August 2020 KSA 09:12 - GMT 06:12

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top