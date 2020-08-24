CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Syrian Constitutional Committee on hold after members test positive

Members of the Syrian government delegation attend the first meeting of the new Syrian Constitutional Committee at the United Nations in Geneva on October 30, 2019. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Geneva Monday 24 August 2020
The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which opened its first session in nine months in Geneva on Monday, is “currently on hold” after three members tested positive for COVID-19, a UN statement said.

The office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen did not identify which three of the 45 members of the so-called small body of the Constitutional Committee were infected. One third is nominated by the Syrian government, one third by the opposition, and one third is from civil society.

“Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course,” it said, adding that Swiss authorities had been informed and contact-tracing was under way.

