Coronavirus: Syrian Constitutional Committee on hold after members test positive

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which opened its first session in nine months in Geneva on Monday, is “currently on hold” after three members tested positive for COVID-19, a UN statement said.

The office of UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen did not identify which three of the 45 members of the so-called small body of the Constitutional Committee were infected. One third is nominated by the Syrian government, one third by the opposition, and one third is from civil society.

“Following a constructive first meeting, the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee is currently on hold. The Office of the Special Envoy will make a further announcement in due course,” it said, adding that Swiss authorities had been informed and contact-tracing was under way.

Read more:

Despite Iraq minister catching COVID-19, Jordan summit still on

At least 90 people feared trapped in India building collapse

Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Alexei Navalny: German hospital

Last Update: Monday, 24 August 2020 KSA 18:15 - GMT 15:15