Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reopens land borders for families of citizens

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Monday it is reopening its land borders to citizens and their non-Saudi family members who wish to return to the Kingdom, according to a statement from the General Directorate of Passports as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

“The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia will be allowing entry to male and female citizens, and their non-Saudi family members (their husbands, wives, sons, and daughters) and domestic workers residing in the Kingdom accompanying them, who wish to return to the Kingdom through the land ports of neighboring countries directly,” the statement on Monday confirmed.

Authorities also confirmed the necessity for non-Saudis crossing the borders to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test with a validity of no more than 48 hours.

The Saudi Customs relaxed the coronavirus measures and restrictions for the movement of trucks coming from other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states on August 4 after months of closures due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports confirmed that citizens wishing to return to the Kingdom through the land ports must bring with them necessary documents that prove the relationship of kinship for those non-Saudis accompanying them to obtain prior approval before their arrival at the port.

Those arriving with non-Saudi accompanying family members and domestic workers must apply online via the Kingdom’s Absher app.

The land ports reopening to citizens and their non-Saudi family members will be through the Khafji, al-Raqi, al-Batha and King Fahd Bridge land crossings in the initial stage of reopening.

