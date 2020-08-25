Coronavirus: Two COVID-19 tests needed to enter Abu Dhabi starting Thursday

The United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi announced on Tuesday that it has approved two COVID-19 tests for motorists to enter the emirate starting August 27 in a step that enhances precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, reported the state’s news agency WAM.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee -- in cooperation with the Department of Health -- said the new measures will become effective Thursday August 27, 2020 and will allow entry into the capital within 48 hours from receiving a negative PCR test result.

The measures will also allow entry within 48 hours from receiving a negative DPI laser test result provided it is supplemented with a negative PCR test result received within 6 days prior to entry, read a statement carried by WAM.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in cooperation with @DoHSocial, approves two tests to enter the emirate effective 27 August 2020, enhancing precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/TclavviPUi — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 25, 2020

The Committee stipulated that the same type of test cannot be taken twice in a row within 6 days.

Volunteers taking part in the Phase III trials of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine are exempt from these measures and are authorized to use emergency vehicle lanes for a smooth journey.

People wearing protective face masks wait to be tested at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020. (Reuters)

The Committee affirmed that legal measures will be taken against those not complying with the measures and procedures related to limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and that violating these entry procedures will result in penalties and fines, as outlined by the Attorney General.

The Committee renewed its appeal to all members of the society to continue their cooperation and commitment to follow all preventive and precautionary measures.

On Tuesday, the UAE reported one new coronavirus-related death and 339 infections, bringing the death toll to 377 and the total number of registered cases to 67,621.

