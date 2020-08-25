Coronavirus: UAE reports one death, 339 COVID-19 new infections

The United Arab Emirates reported on Tuesday one new coronavirus-related death and 339 infections, bringing the death toll to 377 and the total number of registered cases to 67,621.
The Gulf country also reported that 172 patients have recovered from the virus, raising the number of total recoveries to 58,754, according to the Emirates News Agency WAM.
The UAE has conducted 69,309 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.
Last Friday, a government official said the UAE could reintroduce a de-facto overnight curfew in some areas of the country if there are a high number of COVID-19 infections there.
In a related development, Emirates and Etihad Airways have again asked cabin crew to take voluntary unpaid leave as they try to manage the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, according to internal memos and sources familiar with the matter.
Aviation has been one of the worst-hit industries during the pandemic and Emirates and Etihad of the United Arab Emirates have cut thousands of jobs, sources have said.
