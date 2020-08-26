Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 to be held on Dec. 13 without spectators due to coronavirus

World-class motorsport action will return to the UAE when Yas Marina Circuit hosts the FORMULA 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 on December 13 (Sunday), bringing the curtain down on the 2020 season, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).



The 12th instalment of the event will take place without spectators due to the continued global situation with Covid-19, and will wrap up a highly anticipated and exciting season, with potentially plenty at stake in terms of both driver and constructor standings.



Yas Island will transform into an ‘F1 biosphere’, creating one of the largest ‘safe zones’ in the region with access restricted to essential F1 staff, drivers and teams.



This year’s race weekend will run until December 13, with the sport’s biggest stars, including Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas expected to take part.



Lewis Hamilton will be aiming for a third consecutive Abu Dhabi triumph, and sixth in total, having surged to victory at the two most recent races, while his Mercedes team have been even more dominant, finishing top of the constructor standings for the past six years in a row.

Saif Al Noaimi, Acting CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management (ADMM), said of this year’s weekend: “We are grateful for the commitment of F1 management, the teams and our Abu Dhabi partners whose innovative collaboration during these unprecedented times allows us to host a safe and competitive final race of the season. Special thanks also go to our committed sponsors ADNOC and Etihad Airways, who continue to support this important sporting spectacle on Yas Island.”



The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 is another global sporting event being hosted on Yas Island during the Covid-19 pandemic, using the innovative ‘safe zone’ model. Last month, UFC held its two-week Fight Island on Yas Island, adding to Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a respected and safe destination for elite sporting events.

