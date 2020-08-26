Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records lowest COVID-19 increase in months

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,068 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, marking its lowest daily increase in months, according to the latest numbers released by the health ministry.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The total number of cases have increased to 310,836 as of August 26. Of the new cases, 84 were detected in the city of Jazan, 67 in Mecca and 57 in Medina, according to the health ministry.



The death toll has reached 3,755 after 33 people died due to COVID-19 complications.



Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries increased to 284,945 after 1,013 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, the health ministry announced.





Saudi Arabia had its highest number of daily cases on June 19 when the health ministry recorded 4,301 infections within a 24-hour period. The Kingdom recorded its first case of the new coronavirus on March 2 via a Saudi Arabian national returning from Iran.

Read more:

UAE could reimpose lockdowns as COVID-19 cases rise, official says

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths slow; pandemic still expanding, says WHO

Last Update: Thursday, 27 August 2020 KSA 07:29 - GMT 04:29