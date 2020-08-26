Coronavirus: UAE reports one death, 399 COVID-19 new infections

The United Arab Emirates reported on Wednesday one new coronavirus-related death and 399 infections, bringing the death toll to 378 and the total number of registered cases to 68,020.
The Gulf country also reported that 316 patients have recovered from the virus, raising the number of total recoveries to 59,070, according to the Emirates News Agency WAM.
The UAE has conducted 57,419 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.
Last Friday, a government official said the UAE could reintroduce a de-facto overnight curfew in some areas of the country if there are a high number of COVID-19 infections there.
On Tuesday, the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi announced that it has approved two COVID-19 tests for motorists to enter the emirate starting August 27 in a step that enhances precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, reported the state’s news agency WAM.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee - in cooperation with the Department of Health - said the new measures will become effective Thursday August 27, 2020 and will allow entry into the capital within 48 hours from receiving a negative PCR test result.
Last Update: Wednesday, 26 August 2020 KSA 16:34 - GMT 13:34