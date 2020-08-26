Scientists test cat coronavirus drugs for treating COVID-19 in humans

Scientists are looking into using two experimental drugs used for treating a fatal disease caused by a coronavirus that only infects cats to treat COVID-19 in humans, Science News reported citing preliminary research.
Two drugs that can cure the cat disease called feline infectious peritonitis “might help treat people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus behind the pandemic.”
Researchers reportedly tested one of the drugs, called GC376, in lab experiments and found that it disabled a “key enzyme” that some coronaviruses such as the new coronavirus use to replicate. The second drug tested is an “antiviral cousin of remdesivir” which has been found to speed up the recovery of people infected with the new virus.
“Researchers including Jun Wang, a chemist who studies antiviral drug development at the University of Arizona in Tucson, have found that GC376 can stop the SARS-CoV-2 protease from working in a test tube,” Science News reported.
Other scientists including biochemist Joanne Lemieux and her colleagues reportedly had revealed that the drug “not only inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 enzyme in a test tube, but can also hinder viral replication in lab-grown monkey cells.”
In regard to the other drug GS-441524, there is “some evidence” that it could help people infected with COVID-19. Science News reported, citing a study in Cell Reports, that the drug can stop the replication of the virus in lab-grown monkey and human cells.
Gilead has begun preclinical studies to compare both drugs, Science News reported citing company spokesperson Chris Ridley.
The coronavirus COVID-19 disease has infected nearly 24 million people globally as of August 26 and it has killed over 820,000.