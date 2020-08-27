CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: China says halt of Canada vaccine partnership unrelated to diplomacy

A researcher works at a lab of a Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics in Tianjin, China, November 20, 2018. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beijing Thursday 27 August 2020
China said on Thursday that the end to a partnership on a coronavirus vaccine between Chinese firm CanSino Biologics and Canada is unrelated to diplomatic relations between the countries.

The Chinese government supports Chinese companies cooperating with other countries according to law, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing.

Canada's National Research Council said on Wednesday that it had ended its partnership on a coronavirus vaccine with CanSino, saying the company lacked the authority to ship the vaccine at this time.

