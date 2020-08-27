CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: India reports a new record of 75,000 COVID-19 infections

Community health volunteers check the temperature of a woman during a check up campaign for coronavirus at a slum in Mumbai, India. (File photo: Reuters)
The Associated Press, New Delhi Thursday 27 August 2020
Text size A A A

India has recorded another single-day record of new coronavirus cases, reporting 75,760 new confirmed infections in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry on Thursday also reported 1,023 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 60,472.

India’s previous highest daily count was 70,488 on Aug. 22. India has been recording more than 60,000 new infections per day for the last two weeks and now has reported 3.3 million cases since the pandemic began.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

With an average of more than 800,000 tests every day, India has scaled up testing per million to more than 27,000, the ministry said.

It also said India’s recovery rate is now around 76 percent with a fatality rate of 1.84 percent India has reported the third most cases in the world after the United States and Brazil, and its reported fatalities are the fourth-highest in the world.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Entering Abu Dhabi now requires COVID-19 PCR test before reaching border

Coronavirus: New oral treatment for COVID-19 revealed, trials to begin soon

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 1,114 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 27 August 2020 KSA 08:54 - GMT 05:54

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top