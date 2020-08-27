Coronavirus: Iran records 117 deaths, 2,190 new cases amid ongoing COVID-19 suffering

Iran recorded a further 117 deaths and 2,190 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday as the country continues to suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement comes the day after the official death toll in the country surpassed 21,000, with some observers suggesting the actual death toll could be higher.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
Iran has recorded more than 365,000 cases of the coronavirus following a surge in recent weeks.
“Unfortunately, we have been facing a surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. I urge everyone to avoid unnecessary trips,” said Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari on Wednesday.
Authorities had reported heavy traffic on roads leading to holiday destinations on the Caspian Sea in northern Iran, suggesting Iranians had not been following official advice to avoid unnecessary travel.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Iran’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 21,000, spokesman says
Coronavirus: Indonesia reports highest daily increase of 2,719 cases
Coronavirus: India reports a new record of 75,000 COVID-19 infections
With Reuters.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 27 August 2020 KSA 12:56 - GMT 09:56