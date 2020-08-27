Coronavirus: Jordan joins Bahrain in UAE’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine trial

Jordan has officially joined Bahrain on the United Arab Emirates’ trial in the phase III trials of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine with the opening of a new center in Amman, according to the Abu Dubai Media office.

“Jordan becomes the third country to participate in the #4Humanity inactivated COVID-19 phase III vaccine trials with the opening of a new centre in Amman. This is the latest extension of the ongoing trials by G42 Healthcare and Sinopharm CNBG that commenced in the UAE on 16 July,” Abu Dubai Media office tweeted on Thursday.

“The trials extension reinforces the successful ongoing programme in the UAE and Bahrain. The target of 15,000 volunteers in the UAE trials has already been achieved,” the media office added.

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi-based G42 Healthcare extended the Phase III trials of its coronavirus vaccine to Bahrain volunteers.

The UAE opened registration for the third phase clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine to the public across the nation earlier last month. Initially the trial was open only volunteers living in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The trials in Abu Dhabi were then extended to the emirate of Sharjah earlier this month when it dedicated the al-Qarayen Health Centre as the first center outside the capital Abu Dhabi to accept volunteers.

