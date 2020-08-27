Coronavirus: Jordan join Bahrain in UAE’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine trial

Jordan has officially joined Bahrain on the United Arab Emirates’ trial in the phase III trials of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine with the opening of a new center in Amman, according to the Abu Dubai Media office.

“Jordan becomes the third country to participate in the #4Humanity inactivated COVID-19 phase III vaccine trials with the opening of a new centre in Amman. This is the latest extension of the ongoing trials by G42 Healthcare and Sinopharm CNBG that commenced in the UAE on 16 July,” Abu Dubai Media office tweeted on Thursday.

