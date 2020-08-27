Coronavirus: Pakistan, China agree to cooperate in vaccine development

Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesman says his country and China agreed to strengthen cooperation in developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.
The ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says Beijing has agreed to keep supporting Pakistan to overcome the impact of the coronavirus.
He says this understanding was reached during a recent visit of Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to China.
The announcement comes days after Pakistan’s drug regulatory agency approved final-phase testing of a Chinese-made vaccine against coronavirus.
Pakistan reopened business in May and plans to reopen schools next month.
Pakistan has reported six new deaths and 445 new cases in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus has caused 62,74 confirmed deaths since February.
Last Update: Thursday, 27 August 2020 KSA 22:04 - GMT 19:04