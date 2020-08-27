Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,019 new cases, 30 deaths

Saudi Arabia confirmed 1,019 new coronavirus cases, with 30 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
There were 1,310 new recoveries, according to the country’s ministry of health.
The total number of cases in the country is now 311,855, with a total death toll of 3,785.
Saudi Arabia was recently ranked among the top 20 safest countries in the world during the ongoing pandemic, according to a comprehensive data analysis by Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group.
Saudi Arabia took the number one spot in the analysis’ “regional resiliency” index, which considers how a country’s demography, geopolitical stability, and societal discipline, and other factors influence safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Kingdom ranked seventh in the emergency preparedness index, which takes into account four factors including emergency military mobilization experience and level of societal emergency resilience – the overall level of preparedness that incorporates “psychological, cultural and religious practices and attitudes.”
Saudi Arabia also ranked 19th in the “monitoring and detection” index, which included indicators of testing efficiency and transparency of data.
