Kuwait records nearly 700 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Kuwait recorded 674 new coronavirus cases and one new virus-related death on Thursday, the country's Ministry of Health said.
There were 616 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 74,522.
On Thursday officials also announced that residency and visitor visas would again be extended for three months as the pandemic is ongoing.
In early August, Kuwait banned commercial flights to 31 high-risk countries, including Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, Lebanon, and Sri Lanka.
International flights to Kuwait resumed August 1.
Last Update: Thursday, 27 August 2020 KSA 15:14 - GMT 12:14