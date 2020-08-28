Coronavirus: Bahrain re-opens King Fahd Causeway for transit trucks

Bahrain has re-opened the King Fahd Causeway bridge linking the island Kingdom with Saudi Arabia for truck drivers after months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.
Mohammed Hassan al-Isa, Director of Land Ports of the Customs Affairs, made the announcement on Thursday following an agreement with the Saudi General Customs Authority enabling manufacturers in the Kingdom to distribute products to the wider region.
The reopening comes after major renovation works on the bridge in June were completed on both sides, including an increase in capacity by 45 percent following the suspension of passenger travel in March.
The reworked bridge will now include new gates on the Saudi Arabian side and dedicated e-Payment lanes to facilitate processing of the bridge toll on both sides.
The bridge connects the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and bears considerable economic importance for both countries, particularly for their tourism and logistics sectors.
The bridge is also expected to soon start accepting Saudi citizens and their non-Saudi family members who wish to return to the Kingdom, according to a statement from Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passport last Tuesday.
Authorities also confirmed the necessity for non-Saudis crossing the borders to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test with a validity of no more than 48 hours.
