Coronavirus: Bahrain reopens mosques for Fajr prayers only after months of closures

Bahrain reopened all mosques across the island nation for Fajr prayers only on Friday after months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos posted by Bahraini citizens and residents showed several mosques holding the Fajr morning prayers while following strict guidelines like social distancing and ensuring worshippers bring their own prayers rugs.

The Kingdom of Bahrain announced on Thursday the decision to gradually reopen mosques, by initially only allowing the performance of Fajr prayers daily only, starting on Friday August 28.

A statement by the Bahraini Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments stated that it had decided to reopen mosques for Fajr prayer only in all areas of the Kingdom, stressing on the continuing ban of hosting Friday group prayers until further notice except for those being held at the Ahmed Al-Fateh Islamic Center Mosque in a very limited capacity.

“The opening of mosques will be limited to the performance of the Fajr prayer for men only, and it is prohibited to open them for any other purpose, and that the opening of mosques will be under the supervision and control of the concerned endowment administration and in accordance with health requirements,” the statement from the ministry read.

