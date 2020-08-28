CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: India records highest daily rise of 77,266 COVID-19 cases amid surge

Health workers carry a body in New Delhi, India. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Mumbai Friday 28 August 2020
India reported a record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total to 3.39 million, as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed.

India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since August 7, a Reuters tally showed, and is the third-most affected country behind only the United States and Brazil.

Deaths in the same period went up by 1,057, taking the total toll to 61,529.

