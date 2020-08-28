CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Los Angeles plans to file charges over parties in Hollywood Hills

A person wearing a face mask and gloves adjusts glasses while taking photos of the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 9, 2020. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Los Angeles Friday 28 August 2020
Los Angeles plans to file criminal charges over recent parties in the Hollywood Hills, held despite a city ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

City attorney Mike Feuer plans to announce a crackdown Friday against so-called party houses, including one reportedly rented by TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray.

Mayor Eric Garcetti last week authorized the city to shut off water and power to the home after they repeatedly held large and raucous parties in violation of public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The mansion Palazzo Beverly Hills, where a large party was held in defiance of coronavirus-related health order and ended in a fatal shooting on August 3, is seen on Mulholland drive on August 6, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)



Garcetti says with bars closed in town, large house parties can become “super spreaders.”

Los Angeles County has recorded nearly 237,000 coronavirus cases and more than 5,700 confirmed deaths, making it the hardest-hit county in the state.

Last Update: Friday, 28 August 2020 KSA 21:28 - GMT 18:28

